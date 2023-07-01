Row between takeaway and council after authority batters plans for new sign

The Crispy Cod photo: Google

Plans were submitted in November for the installation and display of a digital advertisement board within the car park of the Crispy Cod in Ketley – at the junction with Station Road and Waterloo Road.

“The proposal forms part of an industry wide drive to modernise advertising infrastructure to meet modern requirements,” said the applicants in their initial planning statement.

“It is proposed to install new display technology that is lightweight, durable, efficient and can be easily erected that is of a similar size and scale to more traditional ‘paper and paste’ advertisement billboard hoardings.”

The applicant said that the new electronic board, measuring six metres wide and three metres high, would reduce vehicle trips for reposting adverts and avoid waste in the production process.

The digital board would also give an opportunity for ‘more creative real time and locally relevant advertising’.

Telford & Wrekin Council refused the application due to the ‘position, size and height’ of the proposed advertisement board and said in close proximity to existing signage it would "create an unacceptable level of visual clutter".

Applicant Wildstone Estates has now appealed the decision after taking issue with the reasons for refusal.

It said only static images would be used on the advertisement board which would be controlled by light sensors which are influenced by the natural light.

The applicant said that the proposed board would meet with modern requirement adding that a variety of existing advertising signs were visible in the locality including two paper and paste billboards nearby.

The appeal statement concluded: “The appellant is in agreement with the council in its conclusion that the proposed D-Poster would constitute no harm to public safety.

“The appeal site locality is an established location for advertising signage. It is considered that the proposed D-Poster on the appeal site will have little material impact on the street scene and no impact on any residential dwellings.

“With regard to amenity and the council’s reason for refusal of the application, sufficient controls on the proposed signage would ensure no adverse impact to residential amenity and the visual amenity of the area.

“To this end, it is respectfully requested that the appeal is allowed, and advertisement consent is granted for the proposed works.”