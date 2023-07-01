Councillor calls for better online communication with the public

Councillor Peter Scott

Peter Scott, independent councillor for Newport West, says that constituents have a ‘rather jaundiced view’ of Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We don’t explain ourselves very well to the public or our constituents who have got a rather jaundiced view,” said Councillor Scott, speaking at a council meeting this week.

“Some of the comments you get as a councillor, you can stop them by giving them better information.

“The communication between council members, council officers and the general public needs to be slicker. We have got to inform people better and more clearly.

“The communication is not good at the moment."

The Newport ward member also took issue with the council’s ‘My Telford’ online portal which allows the public to access council services and report issues.

“On My Telford, for example, a lot of my residents get a response saying something has been sorted when I know for a fact it hasn’t,” he added.

Councillor Erin Aston said that a lot of ‘My Telford’ was automated and said it was often the same people criticising the council.

“On social media it’s quite often the same names having a whinge.

“You’re not going to please everybody. People make comments on Facebook that they wouldn’t make to our faces. Sometimes it’s best not to make a comment and let it run its course,” she said.

Executive director Angie Astley said that the council did have a dashboard which looked at communication posts.

Councillor Scott suggested that the communities scrutiny committee, of which he is a member, should be looking at public and council members satisfaction with the council’s communications.