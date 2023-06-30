New Telford care home set to create up to 100 jobs

Artist's impression of how the new care home will look

UK care provider Exemplar Health Care is opening the new £5.2 million home on Woodside Avenue, with Deeley Construction appointed to complete the development.

The home, which was designed by S+SA Architects will feature more than 30 large bedrooms with en-suites, and could open by next summer.

Charlotte Lloyd, director of commissioning at Exemplar Health Care, said: “Once complete, the home will create around 100 new healthcare jobs, whilst enabling individuals with complex care needs to return from a hospital setting to a specialist community home, so they can live closer to friends and family.

"It’s our ambition for the home to be a place where our residents can play a full part in the local community whether through work placements, local events or volunteering.

"Our aim is to make every day better for our residents by providing person-centred care that focuses on maximising independence, building everyday living skills and empowering people to live as fulfilled lives as possible. We do this through a unique, small group living care model, with ten residents per unit, which provides a more homely, supportive, and responsive care environment.”

The care home will feature communal dining and living spaces and sensory bathrooms on each unit, as well as a central activities hub, a therapy room and a large accessible garden.

It will specialise in supporting adults living with acquired brain injuries, complex mental health needs, dementia and physical disabilities.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of Deeley Group, said: “This is our third development on site with Exemplar Health Care and our strong partnership is again set to deliver an important new facility for people with complex needs in Telford and the surrounding areas.”

“The strength of our partnership with Exemplar Health Care is bringing forward a pipeline of specialist care facilities across the Midlands.

“Woodside Place also sees Deeley expanding into the Telford and Wrekin area. We are completing a range of other projects in the area, all of which are bringing significant care and economic benefits.”