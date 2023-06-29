Mr Motivator pays visit to Telford College for feelgood fitness session and inspirational talk

Mr Motivator, also known as Derrick Errol Evans MBE, gives a motivational talk to students and staff at Telford College

Famous for his psychedelic lycra, Derrick Evans – better known as Mr Motivator – brought his energy and enthusiasm to the college's Wellington campus on Wednesday.

He delivered a fitness and wellbeing session to both staff and students, giving a talk about his life and career before leading a mass exercise class in the sports hall.

Mr Motivator, also known as Derrick Errol Evans MBE, gives a motivational talk to students and staff at Telford College

One of Mr Motivator's team members, Lish, is a former Telford College gym and personal trainer. She first approached him 15 years ago and said it was "magical" to be working with him as one of his instructors.

Mr Motivator told students: “When this invitation came in, I just couldn’t say no, because I’d heard all about this place from Lish who told me how fabulous the college was, and how the teachers were great.

Mr Motivator, also known as Derrick Errol Evans MBE, gives a motivational talk to students and staff at Telford College

“Anything that you want in life is achievable. I know, because I’ve lived it. When I was leaving school at the age of 15, the careers officer told me the only thing I’d be good for is working in an office.

“But you have the ability to choose the direction you want to go. Sometimes you have to turn right and left a few times to get to where you want to, but if you believe it, everything is achievable.

Mr Motivator, also known as Derrick Errol Evans MBE, gives a motivational talk to students and staff at Telford College

“I love the opportunity to try to inspire young people who have a decision to make about where they want to get to, and make them understand that it’s not always going to be a bed of roses, but if you remain steadfast, you will get through it.

“The reception I got here was incredible. When I see everyone leaning forward with elbows on their knees when I’m talking, I know I’ve ‘got them’.

Mr Motivator, also known as Derrick Errol Evans MBE, gives a motivational talk to students and staff at Telford College

"And if everyone leaves with just one nugget of information from what I’ve said, and uses that as some sort of benchmark for where they go next, then my job is done.”

Mr Motivator became a big breakfast TV star in the 1990s with his early morning exercise routines, and received an MBE in 2020 for his services to health and fitness.

He now runs ‘The Motivation Club’, which is helping people with their lifestyle and wellbeing goals.

Telford College enrichment co-ordinator Rosie Baldwin-Jones said: “Students took away so many messages from his session, including not letting anyone tell you what you can or can’t do, and being inspired to do what they want with their lives.

“One of them said ‘that was amazing, I want to be his assistant’, and another said ‘my mum’s going to be very jealous when I tell her I’ve met Mr Motivator at college today."

The event was also a special reunion for Telford College music and media lecturer Ben Fitzharris, who brought with him a signed picture of himself with Mr Motivator, taken nearly 30 years ago.

Mr Motivator meets Ben Fitzharris again

It was at the wedding of his aunt, Elaine Bywaters, who had her own fitness show in the 1990s and became good friends with Mr Motivator.

“He remembered the picture, which was great,” Ben said. “It was great to see him again after all these years. I remember hanging out with him when he was a huge TV star and he’s always been a big hero of mine.

Mr Motivator sees the picture of himself and Ben Fitzharris taken nearly 30 years ago