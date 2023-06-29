Man rushed to hospital after being found 'half covered in blood' in Telford road

The man was rushed to hospital after being found with 'life-threatening injuries'

Police and ambulance services were called to Plough Road, in Wrockwardine Wood, at around 9pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the emergency crews said they found a man on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We were called just after 9pm yesterday to reports of a man on the floor with injuries in Plough Road, Wrockwardine Wood.

"Upon arrival we found a man on the floor in the road with his lower half covered in blood."

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car also attended the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said the man had sustained "life-threatening injuries".

They added: "He received advanced trauma care at the scene and was conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment.”