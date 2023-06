Wellington Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A crew was sent from Wellington to Queensway, in Apley, at 1.31am and they dealt with the incident in about half an hour.

They found a fire involving the engine compartment of a car.

A fire service spokesman said two breathing kits were used by crews with two hose reel jets.

A thermal camera was used to check the vehicle for any further hot spots.