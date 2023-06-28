Early morning travel disruption as signal problem hits some train services

The West Midlands Trains services between Wellington and Telford at both 7.24am and 7.54pm were cancelled.
West Midlands Trains said that the cancellation had been a result of a "signalling fault affecting trains leaving our depot".
Transport for Wales services on the route from Aberystwyth through to Birmingham New Street, were reported to be unaffected.
West Midlands Trains said there was disruption affecting some of its services, particularly on the Birmingham Snow Hill Route, but that it expected them to be running as normal from 9am.