Peter Siviter. Family photo

Pete Siviter, aged 65, of Stirchley, was the dedicated head coach at Wrekin Junior Lionesses under-13s and collapsed while playing in a charity game in aid of Birmingham Children's Hospital on June 19.

Lee Dorrell, a colleague at the club, said: "Pete was one of the funniest, loveliest men you could ever meet. He would gladly help anyone who was struggling.

"He was only 5ft 1in but you would always notice him in a room. He had one of the most infectious laughs you could ever hear."

Mr Siviter was a sales manager at Acorn Waste Management and had also been celebrating his 40th anniversary this year to his wife Gillian.

Mr Dorrell said: "Pete went down on the pitch as if he had been injured and first aiders ran to help and re-started his heart. He went to hospital in an ambulance but his heart stopped. Despite everyone's efforts he could not be saved."

Mr Siviter's young team and family members were there at the time, and Mr Dorrell said they have had a special team meeting to talk to the girls about what happened.

"He was a massive West Brom fan and had been involved in Wrekin Juniors for about five years, and many years in local football before that."

In a statement on its Facebook page a spokesman for Wrekin Juniors wrote that Mr Siviter was "one of the Wrekin Juniors family".

As well as being a dedicated coach to the girls he was also their "adopted grandpa."

"He was loved and respected by so many," said the spokesperson. "Please help his family to unburden themselves from the cost of his funeral by donating."

Mr Dorrell has set up a JustGiving appeal to help the family following the tragic events on the Telford College field.

"We are trying to raise funds for his celebration of life and also his beloved team," said Mr Dorrell.

In his statement on the page, he said: "Pete was a dedicated football coach to his Wrekin Junior Lionesses and has left an enormous hole in a lot of people’s lives.

"His love, care and compassion for life and the sport of football is second to none.

"He lived every single day as if it were his last."

He added that as a coach he "brought so much energy, love and joy to the girls and made them see their true potential.

"Unfortunately this has left his family’s life in complete shock.

"I have set up this fund page in the hope that after all he did for his community that they will return this care and help his wonderful girls in unburdening themselves with the financial strain which a funeral contains."

Mr Dorrell adds: "If you can help in any way this will be greatly appreciated and put to the service for the most loving man you could hope to meet.

"Any remaining funds will be donated to the Wrekin Lionesses football team which as you know was Pete’s heart and soul."

His funeral will be held at Telford Crematorium on July 3, to be followed by a celebration of his life at Shropshire Golf Club at 3.30pm.

Mr Siviter is survived by his wife Gillian, his daughter Stacey and his three grandchildren Isabelle, George and Talia.