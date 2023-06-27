Telford police station evacuated after Second World War grenade handed in

Police in Telford have evacuated its town centre police station after member of the public brought in a Second World War hand grenade.

Police sealed off Malinsgate
Officers also blocked off the Malinsgate road outside the police station and set up a cordon "as a precaution" at around 3pm.

In a tweet, West Mercia Police said: "As a precaution, Malinsgate police station in Telford has been evacuated and a 50-metre cordon put in place around the building after a WW2 hand grenade was handed in to the front counter earlier this afternoon.

"The road outside the station is also closed.

"Experts from Explosives Ordnance Disposal are on their way to the station to assess the device and make it safe.

"We will provide an update once we are able to. In the meantime, please avoid the area."

The police cordon outside Malinsgate police station
