Telford businesswoman to brave shave in support of friend battling cancer

Karen Whitehouse will be braving the shave on June 28

Karen Whitehead, 54, decided on the head shave in a show of support for her 39-year-old friend, Lindsay Wilson, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The managing director at KEW Accountants and Tax Specialists on Stafford Park said Lindsay has had her confidence knocked by the loss of her hair.

She explained: “Lindsay is a wonderful woman and well-loved, not only here in the Business Development Centre but across Telford, and she is bravely fighting breast cancer at the age of 39.

“The chemotherapy meant she lost her hair which knocked her confidence, and she now feels reluctant to go out because she worries that she is being looked at.

“I felt that I really wanted to do something positive to support her through this difficult time and having my head shaved seemed the most appropriate thing to do. It means that we can go out together, have a coffee, and at least she won’t feel like she is alone."

Lindsay, who is a barber, will carry out the shave on June 28.

Karen added: "I want it to show my solidarity, not only with Lindsay but with all the other women who are going through this terrible ordeal.

“It will also provide the opportunity to raise as much money as we can for Breast Cancer UK - an amazing charity which is doing so much to help rid us of this terrible disease."

After just one week of fundraising, Karen said she was overwhelmed with support and had smashed her fundraising target of £500, to raise a staggering £3,215.

She said: "I had a fundraising target of £500 when I set up the JustGiving page but inside a week an amazing total of £2,400 had been raised.

“My thanks to all those who have donated, it really is much-appreciated and a little overwhelming to be honest. The page is still open and, even though we have already passed expectations, it would be nice to raise as much as we can for this most worthy of causes.”