Police increase night patrols after Telford residents 'unnerved' by early hours door knocking

PCSO Michelle Williams, of the policing team in St Georges and Priorslee, said: "We have today received reports regarding an unknown male knocking doors around 3.30am along Highgate Drive, Westminster Way, Gatcombe Way in Priorslee."

PCSO Williams said the police have CCTV images and are looking to identify the man in question.

"We will also carry out extra patrols during the hours of darkness to offer reassurance to the residents," said PCSO Williams.