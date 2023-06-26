Police increase night patrols after Telford residents 'unnerved' by early hours door knocking

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

An unknown male has been knocking on doors in Telford in the early hours of the morning but police say they are onto him.

Officers say they have received reports about a male knocking doors around 3,30am along Highgate Drive, Westminster Way and Gatcombe Way in Priorslee.

PCSO Michelle Williams, of the policing team in St Georges and Priorslee, said: "We have today received reports regarding an unknown male knocking doors around 3.30am along Highgate Drive, Westminster Way, Gatcombe Way in Priorslee."

PCSO Williams said the police have CCTV images and are looking to identify the man in question.

"We will also carry out extra patrols during the hours of darkness to offer reassurance to the residents," said PCSO Williams.

"Although this would be a unnerving experience to those affected we haven't had anything criminally reported but use this as a reminder to make sure your house, cars and property are correctly secured and locked. "

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News