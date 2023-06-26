Final preparations underway for return of Newport Show

Final preparations are underway for the return of the Newport Show at Chetwynd Deer Park

This year’s Newport Show, which will be held in the Chetwynd Deer Park near Newport on July 8, will welcome Peter Wright, star of the Channel 5 documentary show The Yorkshire Vet and celebrity chef Glynn Purnell – known as the ‘Yummy Brummie’ – among its guests.

The Festival of Food features food and produce from across the region to enjoy on-site or take home, as well as cooking displays from Glynn and Whitchurch chefs James Sherwin and Stuart Collins, who run Whitchurch's Wild Shropshire and Dockett No 33.

There will be live music throughout the day, the return of the TEAM M.A.D. bike display team, African drumming and much more.

Show Manager Sally Western said: “Show Day is nearly upon us and we can’t wait to welcome our visitors back for this year’s event!

“As we make the final preparations for the day itself, we’d like to remind everyone we’ve put a new traffic management system in place.

“If you are planning to visit us, make sure you follow the AA signs rather than your satnav – they’re there to guide you and to help beat the queues and make your day easier!

“Thanks to Crusade buses, we’ve also got free shuttle buses coming from Newport town centre too.

“Once you’re here, we’re sure you’ll have a fantastic time – the show has something for everyone, from foodies to families.

“There are lots of wonderful shopping opportunities, stalls and places to eat, all kinds of entertainment – and, of course, show day wouldn’t be the same without our competitions.

“Whether you’re interested in the livestock, equine, canine, horticulture or handicraft categories – or, indeed, all of them – the day offers you the chance to see who has been judged Best in Show for 2023.”