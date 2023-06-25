Multi-million pound Station Quarter development in Telford is 'gathering pace', council leaders say

Artist's impressions of how Station Quarter could look

Leaders at Telford & Wrekin Council have today revealed that the multi-million pound Station Quarter development in Telford Town Centre is gathering pace.

As a result, council teams based at Addenbrooke House in Ironmasters Way, will be moving out of their current lodgings and into existing buildings across the borough including Darby House, Granville House, and Southwater One.

This is so that Addenbrooke House can be repurposed as part of the development, with councillors making the move by the end of Summer this year.

Council teams previously based in offices in Wellington will also move out, with new tenants set to move in in the coming months.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Station Quarter will transform the heart of Telford Town Centre, bringing opportunities for young people to learn new skills and businesses to thrive as well as high-quality homes for people in an exciting town centre location.

“Moving council teams out of Addenbrooke House is another step towards achieving our ambitious plans for the area.

“Not only this, but we’ll be able to re-invest hundreds of thousands of pounds into frontline services, instead of using this to pay for office accommodation. It’s a win win."

The Station Quarter development has been described as a a "vibrant and sustainable urban space" linking the train station to the town centre.