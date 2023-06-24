Police set up dedicated hotline to target off-road riders in Telford

Police have set up a dedicated hotline for people with information on the whereabouts of off-road vehicles

Officers in Telford are asking for the public's help in stopping quad or dirt bike use in its tracks.

With the warmer weather and longer days, police report a spike in the number of complaints about off-road vehicles.

In south Telford last year, police received 165 incidents of antisocial behaviour, of which 129 were concerning the use of dirt and quad bikes, including riding illegally on footpaths or roads, not wearing helmets, or having no insurance.

Now, they're asking for information to help identify illegal riders.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The best way to identify illegal riders, is by locating where vehicles are stored.

"If you can help with any intelligence such as statements or CCTV footage, please get in touch. All information will remain anonymous."