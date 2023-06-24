Shrewsbury Food festival fans left queuing for buses as staff sickness sees trains cancelled

Train cancellations have left food festival fans waiting for replacement buses.

Trains have been cancelled between Wellington and Shrewsbury
Revellers heading towards Shrewsbury for the food festival have been left waiting for replacement buses after staff sickness sees disruption to train services.

National Rail has said railway lines between Wellington and Shrewsbury station have been closed due to signalling staff being taken ill.

Disruption is expected until around 7pm on Saturday.

The first day of the Shrewsbury Food Festival is expecting hundreds of visitors to flood the town from neighbouring areas.

This isn't the first time signal staff sickness has forced the line to close down, in April, a Network Rail spokesperson said they were undergoing "an extensive recruitment and training programme" to ensure the manning of the Abbey Foregate signal box.

The box can only be safely operated by specially trained individuals.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "There's currently no indication that services will be disrupted tomorrow. Services should be back up and running after the shift change over happens at 6pm."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

