Two vehicle fire incidents in Telford overnight

Firefighters were called out to help with two vehicle fire incidents overnight.

Both incidents took place in Telford
The first took place around 9.15pm on Valley Road in Overdale, Telford, last night and involved what was said to be a JCB.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent a crew to the scene, with police also present.

A report from the fire service said that the fire was out on arrival and they had made the vehicle safe on police request.

A second incident also took place in Telford, on Wren's Nest Lane in Ketley.

A fire crew from Wellington was called to help at around midnight.

The fire service said the car fire was out on arrival and a fire investigation officer was also sent to the scene.

