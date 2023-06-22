Fundraising appeal for family of tragic Telford schoolboy Joshua raises more than £10,000

Family photo of Joshua Lloyd

The JustGiving appeal was launched to alleviate the financial strain on the parents of 12-year-old Joshua Lloyd during this difficult period.

The fund's organiser has thanked the public for their amazing support and kindness, saying the family "are incredibly touched and completely overwhelmed by the love and generosity from each and every one of you".

They add: "Your support means the world to us, and we are truly grateful for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you so much."

Young Joshua died in hospital after collapsing at school on Friday, June 16.

The emergency services, including West Mercia Police, were called to The Telford Langley School in Dawley, Telford, shortly after 2:30pm on Friday after 12-year-old Joshua Lloyd became unwell and collapsed.

Tragically he never recovered and died in hospital later that same afternoon.

Joshua’s family described him as a joker who enjoyed spending time with his friends, going on bike rides and playing Xbox.

West Mercia Police are not treating his death as suspicious and a spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are very much with all of Joshua’s family and friends."

School headteacher Steve Carter said: "Joshua Lloyd was a lovely young man and an excellent student. He was a charming and kind boy, popular with his peers and the staff, with a fabulous future ahead.

"His time was tragically cut short, and we cannot express just how much sympathy we feel for his family and friends at this time."