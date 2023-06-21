'Suspected broken bones' as pedestrian hit by van in Telford

An air ambulance critical care car and police were scrambled to the scene of a crash at Stafford Park at about 8.10am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Stafford Park, Telford at approximately 8.10am this morning .

"Police and ambulance attended. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Stafford Park in Telford at 8.05am.

"An ambulance and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a van and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.