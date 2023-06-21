'Suspected broken bones' as pedestrian hit by van in Telford

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a van on a Telford industrial estate.

An air ambulance critical care car and police were scrambled to the scene of a crash at Stafford Park at about 8.10am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Stafford Park, Telford at approximately 8.10am this morning .

"Police and ambulance attended. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Stafford Park in Telford at 8.05am.

"An ambulance and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a van and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Stoke Hospital for further treatment."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News