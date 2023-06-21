Giant Hogweed

Telford & Wrekin Council say it has raised a job with its contractor to deal with the giant hogweed growing beside the Queensway in the Stafford Park area.

A spokesperson for the council said it was contacted on Tuesday, and has confirmed it to be giant hogweed.

"This invasive species is often misidentified, but in this instance has been confirmed to be giant hogweed," said the spokesperson.

"This is an isolated incident and we have received no other reports.

"To remove the plant, we have raised a job with our contractor to have it sprayed and this will take place within the next two weeks.

The Royal Horticultural Society says giant hogweed is a close relative of cow parsley, originally from Southern Russia and Georgia.

It can reach over 3m (10ft) in height.

The RHS says that although this striking plant can be attractive in certain situations, most gardeners will want to eradicate it, as it is potentially invasive and the sap can cause severe skin burns.