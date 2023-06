Wellington Fire Station. Picture; Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire appliances from Wellington went to Haybridge Road, in Wellington, with an operations officer at 1.14pm on Wednesday.

They had received a call reporting a property fire and when they arrived on the scene found a blaze involving a detached garage.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used a hosereel jet and a thermal camera to deal with the incident.