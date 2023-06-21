Experienced Telford rider's death after falling off her horse was accidental - coroner concludes

Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Janet Helen Mannering, aged 56, an IT consultant from Stirchley, in Telford, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, on March 12 this year.

She had been riding her horse Ruari only a matter of 200 yards from where she kept the animal in a field near Ackleton, between Bridgnorth and Albrighton, on March 2 this year.

But she was found laying injured in the narrow Folley Road by a member of the public at about 3.16pm. She had appeared to have fallen from her horse which was later found unharmed and eating foliage in a resident's garden nearby. The incident had not been witnessed and the police were not involved.

An ambulance was called and Ms Mannering was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she was found to be suffering from traumatic head and back injuries. She sadly died 10 days later on March 12. The cause of her death was found by a consultant neurosurgeon to be multiple organ failure caused by a traumatic head injury.

In a statement to the inquest at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, resident Gillian Inions said the road was used regularly by horse riders and she had seen no vehicles.

The inquest was told that Ms Mannering had been a rider since the age of six, and had owned Ruari since 2016.