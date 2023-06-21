Emergency services scrambled to car that flipped over on the M54

Telford Central Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

When medics arrived on the scene they could find no patients on the scene and were stood down.

Three fire crews from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were scrambled to reports of an road collision with persons trapped at the M54 Westbound at Telford, at 12.17am on Wednesday.

An operations officer was also in attendance, along with reports of the National Highways, the land ambulance service and the police also there.

When the fire crews arrived at the scene they found that nobody was trapped but one vehicle had left the carriageway and overturned.

The vehicle was made safe by fire service personnel and the fire service sent their stop message at 12.35am.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We were called to reports of a vehicle on its roof near junction 5 of the M54, westbound carriageway, at around 00.15am.

"The vehicle was on the hatchings near the exit slip."

The spokesperson said the carriageway was not closed by the incident and there was no impact on traffic.

The vehicle was recovered and the road clear by 1.55am.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said they found no patients to treat at the scene.

"We were called at around 12.15am to reports of a road traffic collision between junctions 4 and 5 of the M54 Westbound near Ketley Bank, Telford.

"A paramedic officer was sent to the scene and, on arrival, found one car had been involved in a collision and ended up on its roof however, no patients were found and we were stood down at the scene."