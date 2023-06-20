Paralympian who climbed Wrekin on his hands says it was harder than winning gold

By Richard WilliamsTelford

Climbing the Wrekin on his hands to raise money was the "hardest thing I have ever done" said Paralympian Mickey Bushell MBE.

Mickey on the Wrekin. Photo: Mickey Bushell/Facebook
The Telford personal trainer, who topped the podium for the 100 metres wheelchair race at the London Games in 2012 having won silver in Beijing in 2008, climbed the 6km route to the top of Telford's famous hill on Saturday.

