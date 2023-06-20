More fire stations could be shared with police officers under partnership

The plans could see more fire stations providing a base for local police

A meeting of Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority heard how the county fire service is in talks with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC)’s office over the potential to create joint stations.

The authority, made up of councillors from Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, was told that fire stations across the county are already being used by police officers, and this is expected to increase.

Jan Morris, area manager for transformation and collaboration, said: “This partnership seeks to support the rationalisation of the total public sector estate.

“There is currently provision of police accommodation at Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Church Stretton fire stations.

“Sharing of other sites will enable closer working, release of capital assets and reduced revenue costs.”

However Councillor Richard Overton questioned whether the service was really seeing any savings.

He asked: “How does that save us money when it’s all one-way? The police are using our facilities. Are they contributing?”

Ms Morris said it was “more about collaborative working rather than a cost saving exercise” at this stage.

Councillor Overton responded: “I’m all for partnership working, but it seems to be one way.

“They are cutting their police stations and using our facilities.

“They are getting the savings, and we are doing the nice partnership working.”

Assistant chief fire officer Guy Williams said fire stations were mainly being used by police officers to provide a local base if there was an incident, rather than a permanent station.

However he added: “Moving forwards there is definitely work to be done in terms of how we commit to that ‘one public estate’.”

Deputy PCC Marc Bayliss, who was at the meeting, told councillors that there were examples elsewhere in West Mercia where dedicated shared buildings were being provided.

He said: “In Redditch we are building a combined fire and police station, which the PCC is building and the fire station is a tenant of.

“We are keen on partnership work with you whenever we can.”

Chief fire officer Simon Hardiman said he had recently met with Gareth Boulton, chief executive of the PCC’s office, to discuss the matter.

Mr Hardiman said: “We had really productive early discussions about what that might look like in Shropshire in terms of that property sharing.