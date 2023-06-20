Literacy group seeks coaches and people wanting to learn to read

Read Easy Telford and Wrekin teaches literacy to adults

The Read Easy Telford and Wrekin group has now extended to Market Drayton and Whitchurch.

The group, run by volunteers, offers free one-to-one coaching to adults who want to learn to read or improve their reading skills.

"Most of us take reading for granted, but can you imagine not being able to read a prescription, recipe, bus timetable, bank statement and so on?" said Claire Dempsey, team leader at the group.

She said that 63 per cent of people who cannot read have not told their partner, 53 per cent have not told their children, and 19 per cent have not told anyone.

Read Easy Telford and Wrekin was set up in 2019 and is affiliated with Read Easy UK.

"Our aim is to help adults who are over 18. We are all volunteers, and the group is made up of a management team, co-ordinators, reading coaches and readers - the adults who are paired with a coach to learn to read," said Claire.

"All training, resources and reading materials are provided free of charge."