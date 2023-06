The incident happened at Lake View Care Home in Brookside Avenue, Brookside, Telford, shortly after 9am.

Firefighters used small gear to open the jammed door and she was released, safe and well.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.11am on Tuesday, June 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

"One occupant released from bedroom where door had jammed, using small gear."