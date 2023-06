LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/07/2022..Pic in Telford at Telford Crisis Support and from there is: Jaden Osborne (in hoody) and Erin Aston, and they were pleased to recieve a donation from Telford Pentecost International Worship Centre, and from them is: Richmond Kusi (in cheque) and Joshua Malcolm..

The event, at the church, Glory Temple,Grange Avenue, Stirchley, is inviting members of the Community to enjoy free tea, coffee, sandwiches, biscuits, and soft drinks.

Presiding Elder, Richmond Kusi said there would be live music and interactions with community members.

"This is good for the mental, social and spiritual well being of each and every one. All are welcome," he said.