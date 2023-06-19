Hundreds expected as new Domino's opens in Telford on Monday - with a very special offer for early customers

By Richard WilliamsTelford

Hundreds of hungry people in Telford are expected to descend on new a Domino's pizza restaurant when it opens its doors on Monday, after it promised to give away 1,000 free pizzas.

Dominos logo.gif

The new Domino's in Birchfield Way, Lawley Square, is to open at around 11am.

The store will be the 250th in the UK opened by the pizza chain's largest franchise partner, SK Group. And to celebrate the company has been handing out golden tickets around the town, offering free pizzas.

Up to 1,000 are being given away and the first 250 customers through the door are also set to receive a limited-edition gold coin, embossed with the Domino’s logo.

A spokesperson for Domino's said: "We are expecting a very large turnout. As the 250th store for our largest franchise owner, this is a very special opening."

Richard Williams

