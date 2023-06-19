Hundreds expected as new Domino's opens in Telford on Monday - with a very special offer for early customers

Dominos logo.gif

The new Domino's in Birchfield Way, Lawley Square, is to open at around 11am.

The store will be the 250th in the UK opened by the pizza chain's largest franchise partner, SK Group. And to celebrate the company has been handing out golden tickets around the town, offering free pizzas.

Up to 1,000 are being given away and the first 250 customers through the door are also set to receive a limited-edition gold coin, embossed with the Domino’s logo.