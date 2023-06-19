Supported living complex could be build on derelict Telford land

The former Queens Head site

The former Queens Head site on the junction of Moss Road and Rookery Road in Wrockwardine Wood, has been chosen by a developer to build 13 supported living apartments.

The one-bedroom apartments would be built in three separate two-storey blocks, with four homes in each building.

Plans submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council include a staff/management building – including a bedroom, residents’ laundry facilities, communal gardens and car parking.

A planning and affordable housing statement submitted by the developer said: “Build Fifty5’s transitional living schemes are designed with a wide range of occupants in mind, particularly vulnerable persons, young people leaving care and those with mental and physical disabilities.

“Therefore, all of their schemes are built to the technical building standards relevant to accessible and adaptable housing. Build Fifty5 also work in close liaison with the housing commissioning team at Telford and Wrekin Council, to ensure an appropriate mix is delivered across their existing and future sites.”

The applicant said that the site’s redevelopment has been ‘favoured’ by the council, but previous applications have not delivered on any plans.

The plans include a communal outdoor space with a pergola next to a protected monkey puzzle tree, retained and managed as part of the proposals. The outdoor area is considered to encourage social interaction and exclusivity for residents.

The applicant states that the derelict site now supports a ‘low population’ of grass snakes which are considered likely to be breeding on site.

“As the development will affect the western section of the site only, it is considered that mitigation can be provided on site which will enable the site to continue to support the protected species,” the planning statement concludes.

In conclusion the applicant says that plans will result in the ‘positive reuse and regeneration’ of a disused partially brownfield site.

They added: “This site will therefore improve the street-scene, as well as offering a sustainable, long-term use for the site.