Family of missing Telford 23-year-old Brett extremely concerned for his welfare

The family of a missing 23-year old Telford man say they are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Brett Jamieson
Police are appealing for help from the public to find Brett Jamieson. He was last seen at his home in Sutton Hill in Telford on Thursday evening.

Brett (also known as Brogan) is described as 5ft2, of slim build, with dark hair which is shaved quite short, and dark brown eyes.

He is possibly wearing grey shorts or black joggers and a black jumper.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said he may be in the Telford area.

"His family are extremely concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information is asked to call 999."

