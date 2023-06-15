Two rushed to hospital with injuries after Telford house fire

By Megan Jones

Two people have been sent to hospital following a house fire in Telford.

Emergency services were sent to a report of a house fire on Harding Close in Donnington, Telford at around 6.20am on Thursday.

Two fire engines and three ambulances were sent to the scene, where crews found a man and a woman with injuries.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Three ambulances were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two patients who were already out of the property.

"A man was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Prince Royal Hospital for further treatment and a woman received treatment for minor injuries before being conveyed to the same hospital."

A spokesperson from the fire service revealed the fire was contained within the lounge and extinguished by the crew.

The stop message, which suggests the blaze was under control, was received at 6.58am.

