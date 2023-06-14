Housing firm staff raising money with dress down Fridays

Jessup employees embracing Wear it Blue Day as part of Men’s Health Week.

Employees at Jessup Partnerships, who have five sites in Shropshire, have contributed towards a multitude of charitable organisations through their 'Dress Down Friday' donations.

Sites in Telford and Shrewsbury are Jessup developments, and office staff within the company routinely ditch their formal gear for more casual clothing in exchange for contributing towards a collective fund for many important foundations.

The developer has recently supported charities with over £1,200 in such collective donations, including Brain Tumour Research, Comic Relief, Breast Cancer Awareness and Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as a £500 donation to a homelessness awareness event.

Many Jessup employees wore blue recently to mark Men’s Health Week, from June 12 to 16, and help raise awareness around physical and mental diseases that affect men and the need for consistent and regular check-ups, with donations going to the Men’s Health Forum.

Chris Timmins, managing director at Jessup Partnerships, said: “The Men’s Health Forum does so many fantastic things and helps to break stigma around men looking out for themselves, so I’m so proud that, as a team, we can be a part of that contribution.

“Seeing our staff coming together to raise for such a great cause is just superb, and reflects on the compassionate and caring values instilled within our business.