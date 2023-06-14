Delays on motorways caused by crashes on M54 at Telford and on M5/M6 link road

West Midlands Railway barriers block access to Cosford Railway Station after air show
A crash on the M54 at Telford caused major delays for commuters on Wednesday morning.
The crash on the motorway between the Ketley Interchange and Central Telford exits before rush hour meant tailbacks throughout the town.
Another accident on the M5 link road to the M6 caused further headaches for drivers.
All lanes are now open after the four-vehicle crash involving a lorry closed the link at junction eight for Birmingham and West Bromwich caused hour-long delays.