Delays on motorways caused by crashes on M54 at Telford and on M5/M6 link road

By Paul JenkinsTelford

A crash on the M54 at Telford caused major delays for commuters on Wednesday morning.

The crash on the motorway between the Ketley Interchange and Central Telford exits before rush hour meant tailbacks throughout the town.

Another accident on the M5 link road to the M6 caused further headaches for drivers.

All lanes are now open after the four-vehicle crash involving a lorry closed the link at junction eight for Birmingham and West Bromwich caused hour-long delays.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

