Debt advice team wins national award

Wrekin Debt Advice team - Sam Siviter, Dan Bebbington & Lois Harding recieve their award from the IMA

The team at The Wrekin Housing Group were named ‘Debt Team of The Year’ at the Institute of Money Advisers (IMA) Money Advice Awards 2023.

Wrekin’s Debt Advice Team has made a difference to the lives of hundreds of tenants.

The service was launched in 2019, and the team have so far successfully secured £1,384,709 in extra income for Wrekin tenants – by securing Discretionary Housing Payments, writing off debt, reducing people’s utility bills and securing charitable grants.

Members of the team go out of their way to help people who have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, organising supermarket deliveries and food parcels for those who need it.

Wrekin Debt Advice is part of the housing provider’s Money Matters Team, who support customers and agree affordable rent repayment plans and provide specialist advice on claiming benefits, maximising income, managing debt and money advice.

During 2022/23, the team dealt with 2,306 referrals and secured nearly £5m in additional income for tenants.

Lois Alexander, Debt Advisor with The Wrekin Housing Group said: “To be honoured by the IMA means so much to me and my team. We strive to be the best for our tenants and it is nice to be recognised for that.

"I am proud to be part of Wrekin’s Debt Advice team. Throughout the past four years, our team have not only assisted people who have been financially affected by the pandemic, but also continued to provide an outstanding debt advice service. We know that debt advice works and makes a real difference to people’s lives

Deb Morrison, Financial Inclusion Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “Wrekin Debt Advice have an outstanding track record and I am thrilled that their efforts have “been recognised.

“The team realises there isn’t a one-size fits all approach when it comes to debt management, and they will always tailor his support to a person’s specific need. They have supported people that are facing considerable challenges – including poor mental health; language barriers and domestic violence.

“What makes the team stand is out is their unwavering willingness to help others – whether it’s a customer or colleague.