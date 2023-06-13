Telford videographer wins charity funding

Amy Hill with Katie Morris from Morris & Company, one of the Asystors for Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST)

Amy Hill is the founder of Koru Films, a Shropshire based video production service predominantly aimed at creating video content for the third sector, including not-for-profits, charities and social enterprises.

She was awarded £4,500 from the Shropshire Youth Support Trust's (SYST) Aystor programme.

The Aystors are Shropshire businesses that are part of the SYST and are committed to helping young people to kick start their business dreams.

Amy originally approached Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) in her early twenties, where she sought help and guidance before starting a full-time video production role.

A few years later, she returned to her assigned mentor Vince Craig, Director at Meadowbrae Technical Services, and started working towards her Aystor pitch for funding for her own video business ambitions.

The panel were impressed by her expansive planning and visuals, and were delighted to offer her funding to expand her range of equipment that could elevate her work.

Since being granted funding, Amy has worked with a range of clients including Breathworks and Cuan Wildlife Rescue and has just secured two new video projects for charities based in Birmingham and London.

For others looking to start a business, Amy said: “You have to know who you are, and understand your values. This will form the core of your business, and only then will you have something unique to you.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the Aystor programme for all their support and guidance. The programme is such an asset to Shropshire, and is helping young people across the county achieve their business dreams.”