Telford’s main park is among its green spaces

The Green Cities Index by UK environmental publication, ENDS Report, ranks the country’s largest urban centres, with in-depth analysis into the green credentials of each location.

Oxford came out top of the report’s 2023 overall rankings, followed by Barnsley and Cambridge, with Telford coming in ninth out of the 55 locations analysed.

Each location was ranked on more than 30 environmental factors grouped into five categories – public realm, green behaviour, air quality, climate and water quality.

Telford ranked in second place out of the country’s 55 largest urban areas for air quality and in sixth place for public realm.

Editor of the report, Jamie Carpenter, said: “In pulling together the ENDS Green Cities Index, we have been struck by the progress that is being made by many large towns and cities around England in improving their local environments, and the numerous green initiatives that are underway up and down the country. Towns like Telford – and many others – have much to be proud of.”

Cllr Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “We’ve been working hard as a council and as a community to make Telford and Wrekin a sustainable place to live and work, so to see our town ranked so highly in this report is wonderful validation that we’re on the right track.”

She added that Telford & Wrekin Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and subsequently announced its vision to reach net zero by 2030.

The local authority has since reduced its operational carbon emissions by 57 per cent and last year was ranked in the top 3 per cent of UK councils for tackling climate change by Climate Emergency UK.

The authority has also been investing in projects to raise community awareness around sustainability and is proactively managing its network of green spaces to support biodiversity.

The Green Cities Index comes after Telford was named as a 'Tree City of the World' by the United Nations (UN) earlier in the year.