Police appeal after military medals and diamond ring among large haul in Telford burglary

The image released by West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person, whom they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The burglary happened in Wombridge Road, in Trench, between 8pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, May 6.

A number of items that were stolen in the burglary hold incredible sentimental value and it would mean a lot to be able to reunite them with the owners, police say.

Among the items stolen in the burglary were:

Military medals.

Black Samsung A23 mobile phone.

Samsung A5 tablet.

Gold cameo ring with a white centre with one broken clasp.

Men’s Omega Sea Master 1963 watch, gold watch face with a scratch on with gold strap – this was given to the owner on his 21st birthday by his father.

Men’s Lotus watch, stainless steel with a blue face. This has an engraving on the back of the face “To Edd from Dee”.

Stainless-steel ladies watch with an offset face.

30-year-old Leatherman knife in gunmetal. Engraved with “PCW”. This is in a leather case with a broken press stud.

Red Victorinox Swiss army knife the blade is engraved with “PCW”.

Necklace, earring and bracelet set in three different colour golds.

Five pairs of gold earrings.

Three pairs of silver earrings.

A gold ring with three diamonds.

Four gold belly bars, one with an iguana on.

Two gold chains.

Three silver chains.

Police say several after shaves and perfumes were also stolen.

Anyone with any information about the burglary or who may have been offered any of the stolen items or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Constable Kate Whild on 01952 214743 or email Katherine.whild@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 15i of 7 May.