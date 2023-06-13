The sessions will be taking place over the summer

Some 15 sites across Telford & Wrekin will see sessions taking place from 11am to 2.30pm, include activities like bug hunting, den building, insect spotting and making bug hotels.

The sessions, from Telford and Wrekin Council teaming up with Shropshire Wildlife Trust, start on Monday, July 31, and will run throughout August, during the school summer holidays at locations across the borough.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships said: “These free sessions mean there is something for people with children to enjoy that’s completely affordable through the summer holidays.

“While our fuel bills may be lower, the cost of living is still impacting people and keeping youngsters entertained all summer can be very costly.

“These sessions will keep them busy and get them outdoors with other people and will also give their carers and parents some respite too.”

The sessions are aimed at introducing more people to the town’s green spaces, encouraging an active lifestyle, and helping you people to develop an understanding of the world around them.

Kathryn Jones, education and learning officer for Shropshire Wildlife Trust said: “We’re hoping to offer a summer of fun, nature-filled sessions that the whole family can enjoy across Telford.

"We'll be exploring both nature crafts as well as plenty of wildlife-related activities such as wild scavenger hunts, bug hunting, den building, and lots more.

"Every event will be a different activity focus to keep things exciting, and we hope to help the local communities in those areas to fall in love with the nature that's right on their doorstep and utilise those areas themselves in the future."

The sessions are being held as part of the Safer & Stronger Communities, led by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion.

More than £2.5 million has been made available for the project which is now in its third year.

Mr Campion said: “It’s great to see such a diverse range of free opportunities available for young people to enjoy over the summer holidays."

He added: "The Safer and Stronger initiative, I am working closely with Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver, has unity at its core. When communities are united, they are empowered to speak out on issues that matter to them.

“As your voice in policing, I am committed to building a more secure West Mercia, as set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan.”

Sessions are being held the following locations

Monday, July 31 – Leegomery – Nature Trail By Leegate Community centre

Tuesday, August 1 – St Georges – Albion Hill of West Street

Thursday, August 3 – Red Hill Ecology Park back of St Georges rec, near Gower Street

Monday, August 7 – Wrockwardine wood – Cockshut meadow

Tuesday, August 8 – Dawley Bank – Jubilee Woods

Thursday, August 10 – Little Dawley Nature Reserve

Monday, August 14 – Donnington – Granville Park

Tuesday, August 15 – Malinslee – St Leonards Church / Field

Thursday, August 17 – Arleston – Limekilns woods

Monday, August 21 – Stirchley – Madebrook pools & Stirchley Dingle

Tuesday, August 22 – Hollinswood & Randlay – Randley Valley

Thursday, August 24 – Woodside – Rough Park

Monday, August 28 – Madeley – Madeley pit mounds

Tuesday, August 29 – Lightmoor – Squatters cottage and smallwoods

Thursday, August 31 – Lawley – Newdale Pool & Park & station woods

Full details are available online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/wild-telford-2-leegomery-tickets-654022447747