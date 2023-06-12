Joe Pasquale brings 'silly, stupid' comedy to Telford on Tour

Comedian, author and television presenter, Joe Pasquale is bringing his latest tour 'The New Normal: 40 Years of Cack' to Telford Theatre on August 4.

Five years after his theatrical debut in 1999, Joe charmed viewers to the crown in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! with his trademark high-pitched voice becoming beloved in households around the country.

Now, four decades after he first began calling bingo at a holiday camp because he did not want to do a “proper job”, Pasquale is returning to the stage for his stand-up tour.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Joe said his comedy is like “watching a nine-year-old on stage, it’s very silly, very stupid”.

He said: “There’s so many bad things going on in the world and I know a lot of comics draw their material from the state of the world but I think for me personally, if I want to go and watch some comedy, I don’t want to be reminded of all the bad things in life, I want to go and forget about it for an hour.

“I actually think my job is to make people free of concern for the amount of time that they’re watching the show.

“When I’m doing the show, I’m free of concern completely. The only concern I have is to make those people laugh - that’s an escapism for me, as much as it is for the audience.

"They always say laughter is the best medicine, but I think it’s true.”

Joe, supported by comedian Lee Carroll, will take to the stage at Telford Theatre on August 6 at 7.30pm.