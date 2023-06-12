Emergency crews called as van 'fully on fire' on M54

By Nick HumphreysTelford

Emergency crews were called to a van fire on the M54 this evening.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 3 for the Tong interchange and junction 4 for Shifnal.

There were no casualties involved according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman said: "At 6.22pm on Monday, June 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire on the M54 between Junction 3 and Junction 4.

"Fire involving small van. Van fully involved in fire, 2 hose reel jets and 2 breathing apparatus. Hydraulic cutting equipment also in use."

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central.

