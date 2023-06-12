Council begins £1.1 million road resurface scheme

Councillor Lee Carter launching the road resurfacing scheme

More than 20 sites across Telford and Wrekin, covering thousands of square meters will be patched and resurfaced as part on an extensive annual programme.

Surface dressing seals road surfaces, improving the texture and prolonging life by many years while patching involves filling holes or cracks within the surface.

Surface dressing has to be done during the summer months as the process requires warmer temperatures and relatively dry weather. It prevents roads from deteriorating due to traffic and weather as well as improving surface texture and takes a great deal of planning and co-ordination.

The work is part of the council's planned £21 million highways programme.

The full two-year highways plan includes the maintenance of 626 miles of road, 743 miles of footpaths, 132 cycle ways, 25,000 streetlights, 120 roundabouts, around 400 parks and open spaces and around 15 million trees along with reactive work like emergency repairs.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for place, the economy and neighbourhood services said: “This work builds on previous successes in which the National Highways and Transport Network survey, rank Telford as one of the top areas in the country for overall satisfaction with transport services and first in the West Midlands.

“The methods we use are the most efficient way of improving the surfaces and getting the most out of the lifespan.