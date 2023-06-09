Five-year-old Telford boy saves mum after she has epileptic fit

Premium
By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Comments

A Telford mum says she is incredibly proud of her five-year-old boy after he called for help and possibly saved her life when she collapsed into an epileptic fit.

Amanda with her son Jaxon
Amanda with her son Jaxon

Young Jaxon Jones was alone with mum, Amanda Penn, 45, and his two-year-old sister Amara, at their home in Burnside, Brookside, when his mother started fitting on Thursday, June 1.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News