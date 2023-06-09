Five-year-old Telford boy saves mum after she has epileptic fit

Young Jaxon Jones was alone with mum, Amanda Penn, 45, and his two-year-old sister Amara, at their home in Burnside, Brookside, when his mother started fitting on Thursday, June 1.
A Telford mum says she is incredibly proud of her five-year-old boy after he called for help and possibly saved her life when she collapsed into an epileptic fit.
Young Jaxon Jones was alone with mum, Amanda Penn, 45, and his two-year-old sister Amara, at their home in Burnside, Brookside, when his mother started fitting on Thursday, June 1.