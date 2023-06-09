Fire services deals with blazes in the open in hot weather

Firefighters were called to Berries Lane, Shrewsbury at 3.10pm on Friday following reports of blaze in the open.

A crew from the town arrived to find a fire involving 10 x 2 metres of grass and hedgerow.

It was brought under control in 15 minutes.

A fire crews from Wellington was mobilised after 999 calls to a fire at the Shawbirch Cross Roads 1t 3.34pm.

The firefighters discovered a bonfire covering eight square metres and extinguished it due its locality alongside the road.

Just after 5pm a 999 call was received about a fire in Catherton, Stirchley.

A fire crew from Telford Central went to the scene and found waste wood in woodland on fire.