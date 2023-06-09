Fire services deals with blazes in the open in hot weather

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been busy with fires in the open during the hot weather.

Firefighters were called to Berries Lane, Shrewsbury at 3.10pm on Friday following reports of blaze in the open.

A crew from the town arrived to find a fire involving 10 x 2 metres of grass and hedgerow.

It was brought under control in 15 minutes.

A fire crews from Wellington was mobilised after 999 calls to a fire at the Shawbirch Cross Roads 1t 3.34pm.

The firefighters discovered a bonfire covering eight square metres and extinguished it due its locality alongside the road.

Just after 5pm a 999 call was received about a fire in Catherton, Stirchley.

A fire crew from Telford Central went to the scene and found waste wood in woodland on fire.

They used knapsacks to put out the fire in a 40 minute operation.

