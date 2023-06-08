A parking company issues another fine to driver for using car park twice in one day

John Biddle, who is retired and from the Priorslee area of Telford, said both he and his wife briefly visited the Aldi store in Snedshill last month, only to have a fine from the company that runs the car park land on their doormat a few days later.
A car parking company that threatened a driver with court because he confused the automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) by entering the site twice, has tried to fine another motorist for a similar issue.
John Biddle, who is retired and from the Priorslee area of Telford, said both he and his wife briefly visited the Aldi store in Snedshill last month, only to have a fine from the company that runs the car park land on their doormat a few days later.