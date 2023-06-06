Residents feel 'tortured, surrounded and ignored' over Telford industrial park expansion

Residents say they feel "tortured" by continued development at a business park in Telford which has left their village community feeling "surrounded".

Disgruntled Horton residents, from left: Alan Bray, Lee Baker, Ian Bellingham and Helen Suttenwood
And they say Horton residents feel completely ignored by Telford & Wrekin Council, which is allowing all kinds of pollution from smells to noise and lighting so bright it makes it look "like a football stadium".

