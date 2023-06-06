Telford dog day care plan submitted to council

Plans have been submitted for a dog day care facility in Apley. Picture: Pixabay

Sarah Kuczynski has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for planning permission for the change of use for an existing garden room in Apley to become a dog day care facility.

She says that the day care facility would have space for 10 dogs and it would be open six days a week.

“This will be an indoor play area for the dogs and I will also be providing some secure outdoor play areas for them,” said Miss Kuczynski in her business plan.

“I will be present to supervise the expected good behaviour and I will be assessing every dog prior to accepting them to attend the day care facility.

“These types of facilities are in limited supply but in huge demand now. Since Covid-19 people are returning to their work place and want to avoid their pets being left unattended all day whilst they are at work.”

The day care facility plans to be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am until 5.30pm and Saturdays 8.30am to 5pm.

Miss Kuczynski says dropping off and picking up times would be staggered and there would be seven parking spaces.

There would also be space for three dogs to stay overnight, if regular clients go on holiday.

The applicant says that noise would be kept ‘to a minimum’ and that there is a two-metre fence between the property and their neighbour.

Plans are for fences to be within the site to separate the areas of play for the dogs and the applicant described the garden room as very well insulated.

Miss Kuczynski says that if approved, the dog day care centre would provide one full-time and two part-time jobs.