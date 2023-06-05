Wrekin College applies to extend area it can hold licensed activities

default

The college wants a variation of Premises Licence at its site in Sutherland Road, Wellington, to extend its licence to include the Staff Common Room in addition to the Memorial Hall from Monday-Sunday 11am to 1am.

The full application can be inspected BY PRIOR APPOINTMENT at Telford&Wrekin Council, Licensing, Granville House, St George’s Road, Telford, TF2 7RA during normal business hours.