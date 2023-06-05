Wrekin College applies to extend area it can hold licensed activities

The college wants a variation of Premises Licence at its site in Sutherland Road, Wellington, to extend its licence to include the Staff Common Room in addition to the Memorial Hall from Monday-Sunday 11am to 1am.
The full application can be inspected BY PRIOR APPOINTMENT at Telford&Wrekin Council, Licensing, Granville House, St George’s Road, Telford, TF2 7RA during normal business hours.
Any person wishing to make representations in relation to this application may do so in writing to the Licensing Authority or by emailing licensing@telford.gov.uk , clearly stating the grounds for the representation no later than June 20.