Fish and chip shop plans opposed in Telford

Plans have been submitted for a fish and chip shop to open in the former Post Office building in Admaston. Picture: Google Maps

The proposed fish and chip shop would be positioned on Sutton Road in Admaston, just off the popular B4394.

The food outlet would be open every day – expect Sundays and Bank Holidays – between midday and 2.30pm at lunchtime and 4.30pm until 9.30pm in the evenings.

An application has been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the change of use of Unit 2, Sutton Road, from retail (bathroom and kitchen shop) to a hot food takeaway and the installation of a flue.

The plans submitted show the building converted with a serving counter, food preparation area, kitchen, staff toilet, washing area and store.

The application has had four objections with three of those coming from residents of Admaston.

Barry Smith, who lives on Station Road, highlighted that a similar application submitted in 2016 to convert the previous Post Office into a fish and chip shop was refused.

“Admaston is a village, and any further commercialisation of the area would be totally out of character,” Mr Smith wrote in his objection.

“It is not why people choose to live here. A hot food takeaway is totally unnecessary and there are several similar establishments within easy access of the area. Additionally, there are perceived problems with nuisance, litter, noise, and cooking odours, an unsightly extractor fan, and the proposal will only exacerbate the traffic situation.

“There is very limited parking at the site, and this sort of establishment will no doubt increase traffic causing real problems for the many local residents together with associated safety and possible social issues.”

Denise Walker, another resident of Station Road, objected and says that the traffic in the area has become ‘unbearable’ since a new housing estate was built at Allscott.

She wrote: “This planning application for a hot food takeaway would only add to this traffic plus people would most possibly end up parking across our drive.”

Applicant Joginder Singh states that the chip shop would provide one parking space for customers at the back of the property and there is public parking at the front.

The applicant says that the new food outlet would provide one full-time and two part-time jobs.

As part of the planning application a ventilation and extraction statement has been submitted. The applicant says that they will ‘endeavour to reduce smell and odour as much as possible’.

This will include the fitting of grease filters, a plenum area, purified air odour neutraliser, a grease inspection sump and jet crowl.