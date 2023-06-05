Domino's to give away 1,000 pizzas at new Telford store opening

Domino's are opening a new store in Telford

The new Domino's in Birchfield Way, Lawley Square, is to open on Monday, June 19.

The store will be the 250th in the UK opened by the pizza chain's largest franchise partner, SK Group.

Ahead of the opening, the store will be delivering golden tickets through the doors of Telford residents, as well as handing them out around the town.

The tickets will be redeemable for a two topping medium sized pizza on opening day between 11am and 4pm, which can be collected from the new Telford Lawley store.

The first 250 customers through the door are also set to receive a limited-edition gold coin, embossed with the Domino’s logo, to mark the 250th SK Group store opening.

The store, which will be branded in gold, will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony where the local community are invited to come and meet the new store team and other special guests, including long-standing charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust and Domino’s interim CEO, Elias Diaz.

Ricky Kandola, operations director of SK Group, said: “We’re really looking forward to celebrating our 250th store opening – it’s an extremely proud moment for the group.

"It’s great to also celebrate this milestone in Telford, as we employ over 80 team members locally and have been serving our handcrafted pizza in Telford for over 16 years.

"Opening day is set to be a great event and I hope all our golden ticket holders enjoy their free pizza on us”.