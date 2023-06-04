Council launches new mobile CCTV unit to tackle crime

Telford & Wrekin Council launched its first CCTV tour of the borough in a new mobile monitoring vehicle.

The new mobile unit will visit every ward in the borough over the next 100 days
Kitted out with state-of-the-art cameras and monitoring system, the new vehicle will visit locations around Telford and Wrekin where activities including fly-tipping, littering from vehicles, antisocial behaviour and unsafe school parking are being reported.

The vehicle adds 12 new CCTV cameras to the borough's existing network of 700.

Over the next 100 days, on its maiden voyage, the unit will visit every ward across the borough.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “This is a highly visible vehicle and as with police patrols, its presence will deter people from committing offences.

“Most residents in Telford and Wrekin are good, law-abiding people but there are a minority who aren’t and cause misery for others."

The council said that over the last 12 months, its work in partnership with the police has seen anti-social behaviour fall by 10 per cent.

“Keeping people safe is a top priority for us. We won’t hesitate to fine or prosecute those who continue to break the rules.

"The hub adds another 12 cameras to the existing set-up and because we can move them around, it gives us the ability to tackle issues across communities."

